RIVERTON — Craig Miller, vice president of FamilySearch International, will be the keynote speaker at the Riverton FamilySearch Library’s free monthly seminar on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Miller, who is responsible for product development of FamilySearch will speak on the topic “The Development of FamilySearch,” according to a news release. Following his 9 a.m. address, two blocks of four classes will be offered.

Classes offered at 10:10 a.m. include: “Why You Want a Tree in Ancestry.com” by Art Robbins; “Accessing and Navigating FamilySearch Family Tree” lab for beginners, by Linda Baker; “Research Using Ancestry.com, Part 1,” by Julie Merrill; and “Understanding and Fulfilling Your Calling as a Family History Consultant,” by Jill Shoemaker.

Classes offered at 11:20 a.m. include: “Transferring Sources and Data between Ancestry.com and Family Tree” by Robbins; “Creating and Attaching Outside Sources in FamilySearch FamilyTree” lab for beginners, by Baker; “Research Using Ancestry.com, Part 2,” by Merrill; and "Seven Steps to Helping Others: Find, Take, Teach," by Shoemaker.

The center will also host Family Discovery Day on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event, "Invite your Ancestors to the Family Reunion," will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon. Family Discovery Day has activities for the entire family, including information on how to plan a well-organized family reunion, photo fun, a story room for recording histories and stories, photo scanners and interactive screens with family history facts and findings.

The Riverton FamilySearch Library is at the LDS Riverton Office Building, 3740 W. 13175 South. Registration is not required for these free events. For more information, call 801-240-9601 or visit familysearch.org/fhc/riverton.