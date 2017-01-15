Ever since I got married, I’ve been struggling fiercely — albeit off and on — with feelings of inadequacy. This is nothing new for me, but now Satan has a new angle to exploit: my wife-ship. Over and over again, I hear a voice in my head saying, “You’re not enough” or “He deserves better.”

And so I try to give more, run more, serve more, love more, do whatever I think would somehow magically transform me into an at least adequate wife for my sweet James.

In addition to my usual level of hopelessness, any time James is feeling slightly off, I feel 100 percent responsible.

While it is perfectly appropriate to feel sad when my husband is sad (in fact, I have covenanted to do so), I’m feeling sad for the wrong reasons. Instead of just feeling sad that he’s having a hard time, I feel I’m a failure.

Although I’m concerned about my husband and how he feels, somehow even his heartaches turn out to be all about me. This selfish sadness eats at my soul, leaving me helpless and hopeless.

In the Book of Mormon, the prophet Nephi goes through some pretty hopeless times himself. “O wretched man that I am!” (2 Nephi 4:17) he exclaims in despair. His father had just died, and his brothers are rejecting the words of God. It would be easy to feel pretty wretched.

But as he’s sinking into despair, he catches himself. He asks, “Why should I give way to temptations, that the evil one have place in my heart to destroy my peace and afflict my soul?” (2 Nephi 4:27).

And so, like Nephi, I ask myself: Why do I sometimes let those feeling of inadequacy and hopelessness ruin my life and destroy my peace? And is there a way to shut Satan out so I can focus on those I love most?

I’ve grappled with these questions at many different points in my life. But it seems each time I broach the subject, the Holy Spirit teaches me something new. After a few trips to the temple, lots of prayer and study and lots of love from my husband, here’s what I have discovered this time around.

1. While it’s important to care about the happiness of others, their happiness is not a measure of your success.

The Book of Mormon prophet Helaman teaches us that “whosoever perisheth, perisheth unto himself … ye are free; ye are permitted to act for yourselves” (Helaman 14:30).

This doesn’t mean we should just say, “Oh, well! He chose to perish. His loss.” But it does mean that, ultimately, each person chooses. If someone else in our life is unhappy, we should be sad about it. But it does not mean we’ve failed.

2. Don’t compare.

"Preach My Gospel" teaches: “Avoid comparing yourself to other missionaries (or wives, moms, students, co-workers, etc.) and measuring the outward results of your efforts against theirs. Remember that people have agency to choose.”

Nothing good comes from comparing ourselves. Either we get a big head, or we feel like junk. For me, and I think for a lot of women, I normally end up on the junky-feeling side of things. Not a pleasant place to be, so just don’t do it.

3. The fact that you care about their happiness is, in itself, a sign of success.

"Preach My Gospel" also says: “You can know you have been a successful missionary (or wife, mother, roommate, etc.) when you … love people and desire their salvation.”

Just loving and caring is enough. God cares less about the outcome and more about the process. He wants to know that I loved and served my husband when he was having a hard time, even if, at the end of it all, he’s still having a hard time.

Ultimately, our success lies not in the outcome. Our success lies in love. And, funny enough, when love is the focus instead of results, the outcome always ends up being good.

Elizabeth Warner is a wife and student at BYU-Idaho. Her email is elizabetheatonwarner@gmail.com.