LAYTON — Police are trying to locate a man who they say stole a car with at least two children inside and led officers on a chase.

The incident began around 3:15 p.m. when a man ran from an officer who was checking on an apartment complex near the intersection of Gentile Street and Fairfield Road, according to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

The man ran to a car with children inside and began driving away, Lyman said, but then stopped the vehicle and let the children out. Officers made contact with the children soon afterward.

Police called off the pursuit because high speeds made it unsafe.

The man officers are looking for is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, with a long ponytail, a tattoo sleeve on one of his arms, and a tattoo on his check that looks like a "W." The car he allegedly stole is a white 2006 Toyota Corolla with license plate No. X923ZU.

More details will be reported as they become available.