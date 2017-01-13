In a video released on Mormon Newsroom on Friday, Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, explains what made this year’s Christmas campaign, "Light the World," a success and why the service the initiative encouraged should be carried into 2017.

“This initiative was simple,” Elder Bednar said in b-roll footage from an interview with Greg Droubay, Director of Media for the LDS Church's Missionary Department. “It invited people to act in meaningful ways and it highlighted the true spirit of Christmas.”

The LDS Church has released campaigns for Easter and Christmas since 2014 and this year’s campaign is considered to be one of its most successful.

“A report released by the Church’s Missionary Department shows the videos, produced in 33 languages, received nearly 83 million views in 194 countries and territories before the campaign ended on January 1, 2017,” Mormon Newsroom reported.

Of those 33 languages, the video was viewed most by Spanish-speakers, followed by English and then Portuguese.

Elder Bednar believes the campaign to be so global because it was simple and Christ-centered. “It didn’t complicate the season and it was focused on him as the truth,” he said.

He also invited those who participated in the initiative to keep serving throughout the year.

“I hope we learn through ‘25 ways in 25 days’ that service in not restricted to 25 days in December. It should be just as important in June as it is during the Christmas season,” Elder Bednar said.