Kaskade is coming back to Salt Lake City.

Next week, Ryan Gary Raddon, the American DJ known as Kascade, will headline the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit conference scheduled at the Salt Palace on Jan. 19 and 20.

DOMO founder and Silicon Slopes executive Josh James made the announcement on Twitter.

Clint Betts, the executive director and editor-in-chief of Silicon Slopes, also announced Kaskade's appearance on social media.

Kaskade, the keynote speaker, will discuss "How Tech is Changing the Entertainment Industry," at 4:20 p.m.

We've reached out to Silicon Slopes to find out if Kaskade will perform at the event. According to the event's website, the schedule includes an "amazing concert performance," More talent could be on the way.

Kaskade's popularity has continued to grow over the past 20 years. In July 2015, The Daily Beast called him "the straightedge Mormon DJ taking over the world."

He told The Daily Beast that he keeps a busy schedule throughout the year, sometimes taking his family on tour with him.

And, unlike many other DJs, he doesn't drink or take drugs.

“I don’t party at all!” he says. “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I’m a bit of a freak that way because I’m completely different from what you would think. Look, you can’t put all electronic musicians or DJs or whatever you want to call us in one pot. A lot of these guys live in the night and party, but with me, I’m married and have three children. I have a life outside of this.”

The tech summit will include leaders from tech companies from across the United States, including Mike Herring of Pandora, Ryan Smith of Qualtrics and Emilie Bridon of Microsoft, according to the website.

The event will include a $300,000 startup competition, speeches and workshops.

For more, watch the video below.