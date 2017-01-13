Could you explain your favorite film to a 5-year-old?

Americans took to Twitter Friday to attempt such an act. The hashtag #ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld reached trending status in the United States that morning, with more than 9,400 tweets associated with the hashtag.

The tweets act as a way for adults to explain high-minded film concepts to children. They also serve as a way for parents to encourage their children to use their imagination, something that will help youngsters build cognitive skills, according to recent research.

Psychologists at the University of Texas at Austin studied the effect of imagination on cognitive thinking back in 2015, finding that magical thinking, when children live in their own fantastical worlds, possibly helps them learn about different perspectives, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Not engaging in imagination, the researchers suggest, could result in social deficiencies among children, too, WSJ reported.

"The imagination is absolutely vital for contemplating reality, not just those things we take to be mere fantasy," Paul Harris, a development psychologist and professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, told WSJ.

It helps, too, that children today are more imaginative than in years past. A study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that children play with more imagination today than they did back in the 1980s.

Researcher Sandra Russ said the study should quell any parents who worry that the modern world is too real, according to the American Psychological Association.

"Even though children have less time to play in the real world, their imagination … seems to be getting better," she said. "That was a surprise."

We've collected some of the most imaginative ways to explain a film to a 5-year-old, which could help parents foster creative thinking among their youngsters.

These also help parents explain movies that may be too graphic or violent for their children to watch.

"Star Wars"

No, they're not fighting stars, the war is up in the stars. #ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld — jakenbake (@avittorio6) January 13, 2017

"The Wizard of Oz"

A house falls on a lady & a girl steals her shoes. There's a talking lion, tin man & scarecrow & mama needs a nap. #ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld — Katie (@aCinnamonGirl) January 13, 2017

"Mary Poppins"

#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld A singing nanny risks the lives of the children in her care, by letting them dance on rooftops with undesirables. — Jonathan (@houseofrosen) January 13, 2017

"Jurassic Park"

#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld That big dinosaur is going to eat a guy while he is on the toilet, you'll love it. — Jennifer Vogenthaler (@jenvogie) January 13, 2017

#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld

The scientists bring dinosaurs back to life for fun but it isn't fun at all. — TunaOfTheSky (@tunaofthesky) January 13, 2017

"Inception"

It's was nap time inside a nap time. #ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld — Gambino (@WhoIzDarrian) January 13, 2017

"Home Alone"

Kevin got left alone in his mansion xmas but Santa clause wasn't trying to drop presents off it was robbers #ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld — joshpray (@SKYBORNME) January 13, 2017

"Titanic"

A boat hit ice and sank. Jack went to Heaven because Rose didn't know how to share #ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld pic.twitter.com/2BLIZzHYmR — OSU Bucks Dad (@AJBorland) January 13, 2017

"West Side Story"

#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld



They want to get married, but their families are fighting. So they sing and dance about it. A lot. — Bess Katerinsky (@BeKaterInTheSky) January 13, 2017

"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory:

#ExplainAFilmToA5YearOld If you can find a golden ticket you can eat as much chocolate and candy as you want but be good or you will pay! — Angela Davis ✊🏽 (@MieshaM1) January 13, 2017

Every romantic comedy