LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson has assigned two apostles to travel to Washington, D.C., and represent the faith at the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump.

It will be the 22nd time senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been present as an American president took the oath of office.

"It is always an honor for the church to be represented at the inauguration of a new president," President Monson said in 2009. That year, he assigned one of his counselors in the faith's First Presidency, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, to attend the first inauguration of Barak Obama with a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Here is a list of the 21 times a member of one of the faith's two leading councils, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve, have attended a U.S. presidentical inauguration.

1873—Inauguration of President Ulysses S. Grant

Elder George Q. Cannon, Quorum of the Twelve (Utah Territorial Delegate)

1877—Inauguration of President Rutherford B. Hayes

President George Q. Cannon, First Presidency (Utah Territorial Delegate)

1905—Inauguration of President Theodore Roosevelt

Elder Reed Smoot, Quorum of the Twelve (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1909—Inauguration of President William Howard Taft

Elder Reed Smoot, Quorum of the Twelve (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1913—Inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson

Elder Reed Smoot, Quorum of the Twelve (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1917—Inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson

Elder Reed Smoot, Quorum of the Twelve (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1921—Inauguration of President Warren G. Harding

Elder Reed Smoot (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1925—Inauguration of President Calvin Coolidge

Elder Reed Smoot (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1929—Inauguration of President Herbert Hoover

Elder Reed Smoot (U.S. Senator from Utah)

1953—Inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Church President David O. McKay, and Elder Ezra Taft Benson, Quorum of the Twelve (nominee, Secretary of Agriculture)

1957—Inauguration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower

Elder Ezra Taft Benson, Quorum of the Twelve (Secretary of Agriculture)

1965—Inauguration of President Lyndon B. Johnson

President Hugh B. Brown, First Presidency

1969—Inauguration of President Richard Nixon

Elder Ezra Taft Benson and Elder Richard L. Evans, Quorum of the Twelve

1973—Inauguration of President Richard Nixon

Elder Boyd K. Packer, Quorum of the Twelve

1977—Inauguration of President Jimmy Carter

President N. Eldon Tanner, First Presidency

1981—Inauguration of President Ronald Reagan

Elder Ezra Taft Benson, Quorum of the Twelve

1989—Inauguration of President George H. W. Bush

Church President Ezra Taft Benson and President Thomas S. Monson, First Presidency

1993—Inauguration of President Bill Clinton

Elder James E. Faust, Quorum of the Twelve

1997—Inauguration of President Bill Clinton

Elder Henry B. Eyring, Quorum of the Twelve

2009—Inauguration of President Barack Obama

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, First Presidency, and Elder M. Russell Ballard, Quorum of the Twelve

2013—Inauguration of President Barack Obama

Elder L. Tom Perry and Elder Quentin L. Cook, Quorum of the Twelve

Assigned to the 2017 inauguration of President Donald Trump

Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve

