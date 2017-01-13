Workers clean and set up for the Utah International Auto Show at the South Towne Exposition Center in Sandy on Thursday. The expo, which runs through Monday, features more than 350 new cars and trucks. Vehicles making their Utah International Auto Expo debut include the Subaru BRZ Special Edition prototype, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Infiniti Q60 Coupe, Chevrolet Volt, 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, Mazda MX-5 RF and Toyota Prius Prime. The expo will also include a collection of gems, courtesy of Ardell Brown Classic Cars, including one of the worldâ€™s first real sports cars, a 1954 Kaiser Darrin, 1937 Cord, 1958 Edsel, 1951 Studebaker commander and more. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday. Tickets are $9 for those 13 and older, and $6 for senior citizens, members of the military with a valid ID, and children ages 7 to 12. For more information, visit autoshowutah.com.