Bryce Harper will stay in Washington, D.C., for at least one more year.
The Washington Nationals' prolific outfielder signed a one-year deal worth more than $13.6 million on Friday, avoiding a possible arbitration deal, sources told ESPN. Harper similarly signed his last deal back before the 2014 season, a two-year contract that earned him $5 million for the 2016 season.
Harper's success is unmatched in MLB history. He became the youngest unanimous MVP in 2015, hitting 42 home runs and leading the league in on-base and slugging percentage, according to ESPN.
But 2016 proved to be a harder year. The 24-year-old hit 24 home runs in 147 games. He also missed five games last year because of a shoulder injury.
As for the future, Harper has previously hoped for a long-term deal — 10 years and $400 million, according to ESPN. But he's scheduled to be a free agent next year, in which he could call for a $400 million deal, USA Today reported.
Harper's offseason has been anything but slow. As the Deseret News reported, Harper and his longtime girlfriend Kayla Varner, a BYU soccer player, got married in the San Diego LDS Temple.
And earlier this week, Harper's wedding went viral. Harper posted a video of his wedding day reactions on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing how much he appreciated his wife.
"Eternally grateful for her..I will love you for all time and eternity💯🙏🏻 #LDSproud," Harper wrote on Instagram.
The Harpers first got engaged in January 2015, but the called it off. In July 2015 they announced the wedding was on again, according to The Washington Post.