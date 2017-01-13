Bryce Harper will stay in Washington, D.C., for at least one more year.

The Washington Nationals' prolific outfielder signed a one-year deal worth more than $13.6 million on Friday, avoiding a possible arbitration deal, sources told ESPN. Harper similarly signed his last deal back before the 2014 season, a two-year contract that earned him $5 million for the 2016 season.

Harper's success is unmatched in MLB history. He became the youngest unanimous MVP in 2015, hitting 42 home runs and leading the league in on-base and slugging percentage, according to ESPN.

But 2016 proved to be a harder year. The 24-year-old hit 24 home runs in 147 games. He also missed five games last year because of a shoulder injury.

As for the future, Harper has previously hoped for a long-term deal — 10 years and $400 million, according to ESPN. But he's scheduled to be a free agent next year, in which he could call for a $400 million deal, USA Today reported.

Harper's offseason has been anything but slow. As the Deseret News reported, Harper and his longtime girlfriend Kayla Varner, a BYU soccer player, got married in the San Diego LDS Temple.

For Time & All Eternity #mrandmrsharper A photo posted by Kayla Harper (@kayy.harper) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:37pm PST

Mr. & Mrs. Harper!🙌🏻 Thank you to the insanely amazing @indiaearl..We couldn't of asked for a better day😍 A photo posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:36pm PST

And earlier this week, Harper's wedding went viral. Harper posted a video of his wedding day reactions on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing how much he appreciated his wife.

"Eternally grateful for her..I will love you for all time and eternity💯🙏🏻 #LDSproud," Harper wrote on Instagram.

Eternally grateful for her..I will love you for all time and eternity💯🙏🏻 #LDSproud Just a little sneak peak at our special day! 🎥:@davidperryfilms! 🎼:@timhalperin 👰🏻:@kayy.harper A video posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:25am PST

The Harpers first got engaged in January 2015, but the called it off. In July 2015 they announced the wedding was on again, according to The Washington Post.