Pistons at Jazz

Today 8:30 p.m.

Vivint Arena

TV: ROOT and ESPN

After a huge win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Utah Jazz are back at home to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are 18-23 on the season following a 127-107 setback at the hands of the hot-shooting Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

One of the big players to watch for the up-and-coming Pistons' squad is fifth-year big man Andre Drummond who is in the middle of another impressive season.

He is averaging 14.7 points on 54.1 percent shooting from the floor to go along with 13.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

He will be matched up with Utah's own talented center, Rudy Gobert, who is having a career year with 12.3 points on 65.6 percent shooting with 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

One of the keys for Gobert to keep Drummond in check is to force him out of the paint as Drummond does nearly all his offensive damage up close. In fact, he takes 91 percent of his shots from the floor this season from 10 feet and in, according to Basketball-reference.com.

A solid percentage of those short shots come thanks to Drummond's work on the offensive glass where he averages 3.9 rebounds a night.

If Gobert does get beat for an offensive rebound then it is best to put Drummond on the foul line instead of giving up shots from in close.

While Drummond has improved from the free-throw line, he still connects on just 44.9 percent of his attempts so far this season (up from 35.5 percent in 2015-16). That's still a staggering difference from the 69.5 percent he shoots from 0-3 feet.