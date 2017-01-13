Kodachrome Basin State Park may be Utah's best-kept secret.

The website onlyinyourstate.com, which writes articles about specific locations, restaurants and events in each state, recently called the park "Utah's best-kept secret," saying that it lacks attention even though it's so close to Bryce Canyon National Park.

Indeed, Kodachrome is 23.3 miles away from Bryce and about 90 miles away from Zion.

Like Zion National Park, the Kodachrome canyons contain a section of narrow rocks you can travel through. It also includes a campground with amenities and is open year-round. It includes 67 monolithic stone spires, too.

"Get up close and personal with the vibrant sandstone formations here!" the website said. "Your cellphone won't work in the park, so you'll enjoy some real, quality time with the ones you love."

The park's main draws include red rock and blue skies. It also boasts a number of sandstone formations. Visitors can go hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking.

You can also visitthe Grosvenor Arch nearby, according to utah.gov.

"This intricate double arch, located just 10 miles southeast of the park, is one of the most impressive in the state," utah.gov noted.

Kodachrome — named after Kodak film, funny enough — opened to the public as a state park back in 1963, according to utah.gov. Its highest elevation sits at 5,800 feet.

Check out some beautiful photos of Utah's hidden treasure over at onlyinyourstate.com.