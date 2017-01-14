SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah-based choirs are seeking to help refugees through a benefit concert. The choirs, Brevitas and Lux Singers, will be performing a concert titled "I Was a Stranger" at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, Jan. 20, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

While admission is free, the choirs are asking attendees for donations that will be given to the International Rescue Committee. According to IRC's website, the organization “helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflict and disaster to survive, recover and gain control of their future” and helped 23 million displaced persons in 2015.

Brevitas, founded in 2013, is a professional vocal ensemble "dedicated to performing the greatest choral music from all eras," according to the choir's website. The group has released two albums, including a recent Christmas album, "Nowell Sing We."

Lux Singers, a nondenominational religious choir, seeks “to share the light from each religion’s musical tradition with the world,” as stated on the group's website. The group is based in Utah County and is directed by Leland Spindler.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is at 946 S. 200 East, Salt Lake City. Visit the Brevitas or Lux Singers Facebook pages for more information.