Sam Rogers, a precious, precocious 2-year-old and master of the art of bottle-flipping, melted hearts on the "Ellen" show Friday.

Sam is the daughter of Matt Rogers, former "American Idol" contestant and host of “Summer Camp” on USA network, who recently posted a video on Facebook of Sam flipping bottles. The video went viral overnight.

“I saw that and I said ‘Bring her to me,’” Ellen said on Friday’s show. Ellen's studio audience laughs as Sam, like any 2-year-old, wanders around the stage, claps for herself and sips from Ellen’s water cup. Unlike most other 2-year-olds, however, Sam has some unique medical challenges.

Disney’s Babble.com, which has posted the viral video, explains the toddler's conditions: “Two years ago, Sam was born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that negatively impacts the lungs, as well as the pancreas, liver, and other major organs.”

“It’s been challenging,” says Matt Rogers in the video, “She does a lot of breathing treatments, right now there’s currently no cure for cystic fibrosis, but we’re doing a lot of preventative stuff.”

But today on the Ellen show Sammy was given $10,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation to help find a cure.

Watch the video here.