SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Arts & Museums is seeking nominations for the 2017 Governor’s Leadership in the Arts Awards.

Four awards are given annually in conjunction with Utah Arts and Museums’ Mountain West Arts Conference. This year, the conference will be held May 4 at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City.

First established in 1980 as the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, the prize recognized individuals and organizations that made outstanding contributions to the cultural fabric of Utah.

In 2007, the awards were adapted to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in the arts. Today, the Governor’s Leadership in the Arts Awards recognizes those qualities that advance the arts for the people and communities in Utah.

Nomination forms can be found at artsandmuseums.utah.gov under the events tab and submitted via email to Natalie Petersen, assistant director of Utah Arts & Museums, at npetersen@utah.gov.

The deadline for submission is Feb. 10.