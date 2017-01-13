BOUNTIFUL — Utah Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to pave the area west of 500 West to I-15, the intersections at 200 West and 500 West, and the area east of Main Street through January.

Paving will take place any day the weather is above freezing and not actively raining or snowing, UDOT officials said.

Paving on 400 North east of 500 West is complete until spring, except for the full-width corner approaches at both 200 West and 500 West.

Accesses on the south side of 400 North have been paved with temporary materials that will later be removed and replaced with permanent materials when warmer temperatures allow.

The project team is using ground heaters, plastic sheeting and other techniques to manage quality in cold temperatures. All paving is being tested to ensure standards are maintained.

For the most current information, call the project hotline at 888-556-0232, ext. 2; email 400North@utah.gov; or visit udot.utah.gov/go/400north.