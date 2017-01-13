PROVO — BYU has hired two women to fill new full-time positions helping student victims of sexual assault.

Tiffany Turley, who has been the manager of BYU’s Women’s Services and Resources, will be the university’s new Title IX coordinator, the school announced Friday in a news release.

Lisa M. Leavitt, a psychologist in BYU’s student counseling center, is now a full-time advocate for victims of sexual assault.

The moves are part of the university's effort to follow through on 23 recommendations made by an advisory committee that called for sweeping changes in the way BYU responds to reports of sexual assault.

The recommendations by the Advisory Council on Campus Response to Sexual Assault included the two new positions. BYU’s Title IX coordinator previously had multiple responsibilities, but Turley will be dedicated full-time to the Title IX role. Leavitt's position has a full-time victim advocate is completely new.

“We are grateful to have people as qualified as Tiffany and Lisa to fill these positions,” said Student Life Vice President Janet S. Scharman, who headed the advisory council, said in a statement. "Our first priority has always been to provide for our students a positive, safe and supportive environment. We believe that the addition of a new Title IX coordinator and a victim advocate is a significant step in ensuring that this will happen.”