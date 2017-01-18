Editor's note: Throughout this season, the Deseret News' top contributing Jazz analysts will be tackling the big questions surrounding the Jazz.

Today's question: Which NBA team — excluding the Jazz — do you admire most?

Dustin Jensen: I have always admired the San Antonio Spurs, though it took me a while to figure out why. The Spurs have played at an incredible level for an impressive stretch of time and have given the Jazz fits for nearly two decades. Since the last time the Jazz ousted the Spurs in the playoffs, the Spurs have both a convincing regular season (50-18) and playoff record (8-1) vs. the Jazz. It’s not hard to see why most Jazz fans can’t stand San Antonio.

Then I started to realize a few things. First, Tim Duncan is a class act. Duncan amassed exactly one flagrant foul during his 19-year career, played for only one team and took a pay cut in order to ensure San Antonio could compete for a championship. Duncan was never an in-your-face showboater or trash talker; his ability to shy away from the camera was nothing short of Stocktonesque.

I also realized how loyal the Spurs are to Gregg Popovich. When’s the last time you heard Popovich’s name in the rumor mill as one of the coaches on the hot seat? Even after the 2011 Spurs amassed a 61-win season only to lose to the 8th-seeded, 46-win Memphis Grizzlies in six games, nobody ever questioned which sideline Popovich would roam the next season. Also, isn’t Popovich’s style of humor somewhat akin to Jerry Sloan’s? My mind constantly switches to Sloanisms as I hear Popovich talk about parking spots during a preseason interview, wipe his brow with the gaudiest of Craig Sager pocket squares or stand baffled at a question asking about how much “fun” the Spurs were having during a game. Popovich’s no-nonsense approach to basketball is nothing short of applaud-worthy.

I suppose the main reason I admire the Spurs is their ability to compete year in and year out as a small market franchise. The Spurs can’t afford the payroll of the Lakers or Knicks but have consistently been viewed as a top dog for a generation. Dedication to class acts through the years (David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard) and the ability to maintain this talent despite not having had their own lottery pick since — gulp — 1997, is impressive, to say the least. I find great comfort in the fact that the Jazz have San Antonio ties through both Quin Snyder and Dennis Lindsey. As a small market team, the Spurs model may be the only way to compete.

Kincade Upstill: I think the Spurs also would be my pick, but another organization that has done an outstanding job is the Golden State Warriors. Since being sold to Joe Lacob and Peter Guber in 2010 the Warriors seem to have made all the right moves. They hired Larry Riley as GM and Bob Myers as assistant GM (who now is their GM). They did inherit Steph Curry but drafted Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Harrison Barnes.

They also made big trades. Their first was dumping Monta Ellis for Andrew Bogut, who was out for the season with an injury. This wasn't popular at the time, but it was the right move and the beginning of their culture shift. They also didn't trade for Kevin Love and instead decided to keep Klay Thompson, who has blossomed into one of the best two-way players in the league. They also cut ties with their coach Mark Jackson, who had just helped the Warriors make the playoffs for two consecutive years for the first time since 1992. They replaced him with Steve Kerr, who had been a GM before with the Suns but had no coaching experience. Under Kerr, they have been to back-to-back finals, winning one of them.

The two biggest moves the Warriors have had are first, signing Kevin Durant this summer and second, bringing "the Logo" Jerry West in as a consultant. West has played an important role in drafting and not trading Thompson and helping convince Durant to sign with them.

The Warriors are a great example of what happens when good owners hire smart basketball people who then build and develop a team fit to compete at the highest level. They turned a losing culture into something special, which is not easily done.

Cameron Wood: The Spurs are definitely the pinnacle of NBA franchises when it comes to winning games and putting together a quality team year after year. However, I am a fan and fans want entertainment. My pick is the Los Angeles Lakers.

There is something about the atmosphere of the Staples Center that really appeals to me. Celebrities in the seats, championship banners hanging from the rafters and the history of the storied franchise. It seems like more than a game; it is an event. Even with the past few years of mediocrity, that appeal is still there. I think there is something to say about a franchise with the ability to stay relevant despite the team's record.

Combine that with the obvious star power of players that have worn the purple and gold, and the admiration is there. I am ashamed to admit this, but even I was enamored with Kobe's last game. Yes, he was chucking up every shot. Yes, the game was not at all important to either team. And yes, I was absolutely glued to my television screen for every second. I felt like a kid again watching in amazement as a single person excelled at his life's craft. I literally stood to my feet, and I shouted and shrieked with every made shot. I texted all of my friends as we were blown away by what we were witnessing. It was the first time in my life that I have ever rooted for the opposition while watching the Jazz. That is star power.

The NBA needs the Lakers to be relevant. The Lakers are one of the league's three king franchises, along with the Celtics and the Knicks. Just look at any free-agent signing period and the Lakers are always in discussions with the top talent. Imagine Russell Westbrook in Laker purple and gold. That would be the epitome of a new Showtime.

Of course, the Spurs have their culture, coach and great players. Popovich is phenomenal, Duncan is a legend, and Ginobili helped bring the international flare to the league. However, the Lakers have my attention. As a fan who tunes in to watch games and be entertained, the Lakers are at the top of the list.

Garrett Faylor: I've appreciated the Spurs for a long time. But I think — and this is probably considered sacrilege to Jazz fans — the Spurs have just about run their course. Kawhi's special, but Timmy was a franchise changer, and now he's gone.

Another team I have really liked for a while is the Memphis Grizzlies. Every time the Jazz play a team from the West, I'm reminded that I absolutely hate that team the most — except Memphis.

I never feel upset after a loss to the Grizzlies. Instead, I want to thank them for playing hard and shake their hands. I love me some Tony Allen. He's probably in my top-10 non-Jazz guys over the last six years or so.

The Grizzlies are the working-class American's team. They just are. I really don't think people talked that much about Marc Gasol before this year, other than when talking about that ridiculous rumored trade with the Lakers.

They keep things quiet in Memphis, and they just work hard. I think they're a really tough, defensive-minded team, a team with an ethos I think the Jazz share. Tayshaun Prince, also in my top-10 non-Jazz guys, played for Memphis for two years. Vince Carter is still alive, still playing basketball, and he's on the Grizzlies. Nick Calathes looks like a guy who would understand me.

Plus ex-Grizzlies head coach Lionel Hollins is a Dixie State alum. Go Rebels, I mean, Red Storm — wait, Trail Blazers? Whatever. We'll see how long that sticks.

David Smith: Like the others, the San Antonio Spurs have been a remarkable example of how a team should be run. Over the past two decades, they are truly one of the best-organized franchises in any of the major sports. From their ownership and management to their coaches and players, San Antonio simply does it right. The way they have sustained their excellence has been a spectacle. Gregg Popovich is an amazing coach who maximizes the talent from his team each and every season.

There are several others that impress me. While I was not a big fan of Mark Cuban a decade ago, I have come around to appreciate some of the ways he runs his team. Rick Carlisle is a top five coach. The Toronto Raptors have quietly created a team that is a force in the East, mostly through savvy moves and internal development.