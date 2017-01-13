WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot his wife and then himself in a West Valley parking lot Friday morning, leaving both in critical condition, police said.

Witnesses reported that the couple was arguing inside a vehicle, then got out of it in a parking lot at 4900 W. South Frontage Road before the man opened fire, according to West Valley police.

The man and woman, both in their late 40s, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident appears to be related to domestic violence, with no known connection to the location of the shooting, West Valley police said. The agency first reported the incident around 8:40 a.m.

No other details about what happened were immediately known.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.