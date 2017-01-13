Here's the morning news for Jan. 13.

Salt Lake City leaders celebrate Rio Grande

It seems the Rio Grande is getting a bit of an upgrade.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski and other Salt Lake City leaders celebrated an $8 million development in downtown Salt Lake, just about a block away from The Road Home homeless shelter, the Deseret News reported.

The development, made possible with the help of the Salt Lake City Redevelopment Agency, will be named Macaroni Flats, and will add 13 residential homes and at least eight affordable spaces for artists, nonprofits and small businesses, according to the Deseret News.

City leaders hope this will bring a breath of fresh air to the area.

"We all know this is an area in desperate need of revitalization and an area of hope in our city," Biskupski said. "The Station Center project is poised to allow the Depot District to become one of Salt Lake City's great neighborhoods."

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation helps Bears Ears

It's not every day you hear about Leonardo DiCaprio and Utah.

But on Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor's foundation signed a $1.5 million check for the Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund, according to the Deseret News.

The engagement fund looks to improve local communication about the new national monument space. It also helps local Native American tribes in the area and works to conserve national resources, according to the Deseret News.

DiCaprio's foundation is just one of several groups, including the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and the Grand Canyon Trust, working to help Bears Ears, according to the Deseret News.

The groups aim "to support robust tribal involvement in managing the monument and to also support community efforts to enhance resource conservation in the monument and to create economic opportunity," according to a press release.

Bears Ears has been met with controversy since it became a national monument. According to the Deseret News, critics contend that celebrity involvement only "bolsters their assertion that the 'tribal' movement calling for the designation was co-opted by special interests and anything but authentic."

Trump's morning Twitter tirade against intel community

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to blame the intelligence community for leaking an unverified report of "compromising and salacious allegations" that made headlines earlier this week, according to Politico.

As we've explained here, CNN reported that Trump and President Barack Obama received news of the report. Meanwhile, BuzzFeed published the report in full, sparking a debate among media members.

Trump blasted the media after the report leaked, calling CNN "fake news" in the process and condemning BuzzFeed by calling it a "failing piece of garbage."

On Friday, Trump continued his attack on the media and intelligence community, Politico reported.

“It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued. Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans — FAKE NEWS!” Trump said on Twitter. “Russia says nothing exists. Probably released by ‘Intelligence’ even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!”

Trump's cybersecurity review will begin once he takes office, with a report coming in 90 days. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will help the team gather information, according to Politico.

5 things to know about the Nintendo Switch

We finally have some confirmation about Nintendo's new console, the Nintendo Switch. According to The Washington Post, the console will cost $300 and will come with a detachable screen, which will help gamers play on the go.

The Switch will also operate on WiFi, allowing players to compete against each other online. A free trial of online services will come with the device, The Washington Post reported. This is done in part to make sure people can play against each other in big groups.

"When the Wii came out, playing with it became a common activity for family and friends hanging out together. Nintendo seems to want to capture that same energy of same-room multiplayer — something I think the gaming world has been slowly losing with an increased focus on online multiplayer," Hayley Tsukayama wrote for The Washington Post.

And while Nintendo's brand is built on family-friendly games, several titles announced for the console appear to have an "M" for mature rating.

"That’s not to suggest Nintendo could be abandoning its family-friendly image — there were far too many cartoon characters on show for that — but it is a subtle shift in messaging that could help it shake the image of being a company that’s not appealing to 'hardcore' gamers," according to The Washington Post.

Animals loved the snow in Oregon

It snowed in Oregon. And zoo animals couldn't get enough.

