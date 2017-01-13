DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa authorities intend to file murder and other charges against a man accused of killing a Des Moines resident who'd been reported missing.

The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release Friday that prosecutors have approved charges of robbery, burglary and first-degree murder against Kyle Jepson, 22, of Des Moines.

Jepson accused of killing Gloria Gary, who was reported missing Jan. 5 and was last seen Jan. 3

Gary's car was spotted twice this week in Utah — Wednesday in Parowan and again Thursday in Tooele County. Authorities say Jepson was taken into custody in Utah and will be returned to Iowa.

Des Moines police say they obtained a search warrant for Gary's home and found a body believed to be hers. A positive identification awaits autopsy results.