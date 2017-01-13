Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette left the game with an apparent injury midway through the second quarter of the Shanghai Sharks' 100-96 win over Liaoning on Friday night.

After he was checked out by the staff he remained on the bench for the rest of the half before heading to the locker room.

He did not return for the second half.

@jimmerfredette didn't make it out of the locker room after halftime - gonna take a team effort in the second for the W @thejimmerwatch pic.twitter.com/BGOXZdKhUP — Aric Cherry (@ariccherry) January 13, 2017

Fredette has played at a very high level since joining the Sharks.

He has won Asia-basket.com's Asia player of the Month each of the last two months after leading the Sharks to a 23-4 record and the top spot in the Chinese league standings.

Entering the game on Friday night, he was averaging a league-leading 38.4 points a night on 49.3 percent shooting from the floor, including 41.2 percent shooting from 3-point range and 92.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Fredette also had a strong showing during the CBA's all-star weekend as he won the 3-point shooting competition with a final round score of 22. He also scored a game-high 32 points in a 149-147 all-star game loss.