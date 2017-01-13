While BYU's Payton Dastrup hasn't seen much time on the floor during his freshman campaign with the Cougars, he always shows plenty of emotion as he cheers on his teammates from the bench.

But on Thursday he was challenged by Twitter account Boney Fuller to try something new.

I think I can do that😏 https://t.co/r3p5POIjrd — Payton Dastrup (@PDastrup) January 12, 2017

In Thursday's night 85-75 win over San Francisco he did just that after a big 3-point shot late in the game from Elijah Bryant.

Gordon Hayward ranked No. 4 small forward

Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal ranked the top 30 small forwards in the NBA at the midway point of the season and three players for the Jazz made the list.

Joe Ingles was the first Jazz man to make an appearance, coming in at No. 27.

After talking about Ingles' prowess on the offensive end of the floor, Fromal wrote, "And perhaps most impressively, he's earned the right to guard difficult assignments in key moments. According to NBA Math's defensive points saved (DPS), his limited playing time hasn't prevented him from adding more defensive value to the Utah cause than anyone but Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors."

Joe Johnson also cracked the list, landing at No. 22.

Of Johnson key production in the Jazz's second unit, Fromal wrote, "The 35-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per 36 minutes, continuing to prove he can thrive as an inside-outside scorer with distributing chops."

Gordon Hayward landed in the top five, coming in at No. 4.

"Gordon Hayward has arrived as a legitimate stud," wrote Fromal. "Not only has he helped push his Utah Jazz toward the top four seeds in the Western Conference (though he has plenty of work left in that quest), he's submitting the finest individual numbers of his career."

Cougars and Utes produce highly ranked bowl games

ESPN's Ted Miller ranked all 42 college football post season games, and the bowl games featuring the Utes and Cougars both made an impression.

Utah's 26-24 win over Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl came in at No. 11.

Of the Utes' narrow win over the Hoosiers, Miller wrote, "Sometimes you get a good game because the better team isn't at its best, and that's mostly what happened here. In the end, though, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham just doesn't lose bowl games -- see his 10-1 bowl record."

BYU's win over the Wyoming Cowboys came in two spots higher, landing at No. 9.

After talking about the Wyoming comeback that saw the Cowboys cut the deficit to three, Miller wrote, "But on first-and-10 from the BYU 32-yard line with 1:22 left, Josh Allen's pass was intercepted by Kai Nacua, giving first-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake a bowl win in a crazy season that featured more than his fair share of nail-biters."