When our Utah state legislators meet at the end of January, please urge your representatives to end the funding of the coyote bounty. In 2012, the Utah state Legislature passed the Mule Deer Protection Act, which allocates $500,000 each year from the general fund to pay a bounty fee for coyotes “harvested” by the public. Is this really the best use of your tax dollars?

For the 2014-2015 school year, Utah was ranked 50th (out of 51, including the District of Columbia) by the National Education Association for expenditures per student, while at the same time Utah had the highest number of students in the nation enrolled per teacher. Why are we spending half a million dollars on a coyote bounty when our education system so sorely needs additional funding? Let’s not continue to shortchange our students and educators. If you believe that $500,000 of tax-dollar money can be better spent supporting our children’s future, please contact your state legislators and ask them to end the funding of this act.

Marsha Tupper

Kanab