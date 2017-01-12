I don't want him to ever pass up a shot.

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday's win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers was a fun one for the Utah Jazz and their fans, but it was also a good one for Rodney Hood.

The third-year shooting guard had hit only 17 of 59 field goals and 4 of 21 3-pointers in the previous six games.

Hood scored 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-10 from deep, in the 100-92 victory.

"He was invested in the game. He wasn’t thinking. He was out there playing and playing aggressive and when I say playing I mean competing," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "He looked focused."

Hood became especially focused after Snyder got on his case for not shooting when he wanted him to.

"I don’t want him to ever pass up a shot," Snyder explained. "He broke a smile when I told him I was going to take him out if he didn't shoot. It’s always good when you laugh at the coach’s jokes."

Hood smiled again when that situation was brought up by media.

"He drew up a play for me to shoot it," Hood said. "I didn’t feel comfortable shooting it. He yelled at me. From then on, I just kept firing away. It’s exactly what he’s saying. 'Keep firing away and they’ll start to fall.'"

FULL SQUAD: The Jazz were able to do something Thursday they hadn't been able to since 2015.

"It’s the first time the entire season that we had a whole practice," Snyder said.

Granted, rookie forward Joel Bolomboy was unable to participate because of a foot injury and is back with the SLC Stars, but the other 14 players were able to go at full speed.

Snyder, who gave his team Tuesday off, almost couldn't contain his excitement about the opportunity to work with all of his players at one time. They had a scrimmage, did breakdown drills and things they haven't been able to attempt because of a shortage of guys due to health issues.

"It’s different," Snyder said. "It’s what you're used to that we’d forgotten about over two years. It was nice. It was good. It was good for the players."

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Jazz will experience another oddity this weekend when they play their first back-to-back home set since the lockout-shortened season of 2012.

Utah hosts Detroit on Friday in a late, 8:40 p.m. ESPN-televised tip and then take on Orlando at home on Saturday.

"Yeah, it is rare," Snyder said. "It's always nice to be at home. Not having to fly in the night before is good. I don't know that we'll approach it that much differently."

