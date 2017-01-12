The BYU football program officially announced on Thursday the arrivals of a number of players who had previously announced their intentions to join the team, as well as four returned missionaries who committed to the program prior to leaving.

Wayne Kirby (Oregon) and Austin Lee (Utah) have transferred into the program, while Ula Tolutau, Joe Tukuafu and A.J. Lolohea arrive in Provo upon return from missions after signing with other universities in high school. Keanu Saleapaga will join the team after signing as part of its 2016 recruiting class, and Earl Mariner, Teancum Fuga, Garrett England and Matt Bushman are off missions after previously signing with the program.

Kirby committed to the Cougars in May of 2015 before ultimately signing with the Ducks last February. As a freshman he had 11 tackles, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He told the Deseret News in December of his desire to transfer to BYU, and made the decision public on Jan. 2.

Lee last played for the Utes in 2015, but announced in November his decision to join the Cougars.

Tolutau signed with Wisconsin after a standout career at East High School, but recently chose to commit to the Cougars over offers from Utah, Utah State and Oregon State following his return from a mission. Another former Leopard, Tukuafu, signed with Utah State before serving a mission, which he returned from in November.

Lolohea signed with Weber State as a senior at West High School, and also declared in December his decision to play for BYU.

Saleapaga signed with the Cougars out of California as part of their 2016 recruiting class, but didn’t join the program until this month.

Mariner, Fuga and Bushman all signed with the Cougars as part of their 2014 recruiting class, while England was part of the 2013 class.

National Signing Day for the 2017 class is on Feb. 1.