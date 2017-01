HILDALE, Washington County — One person was killed in a head-on crash Thursday on state Route 59, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around noon about 6 miles north of Hildale, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Both directions of S.R. 59 were temporarily closed to traffic. The scene was cleared by about 1:30 p.m.

No other details about the crash were immediately known. More information will be posted as it becomes available.