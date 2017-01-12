SALT LAKE CITY — A man acquitted in state court of murdering a Millard County sheriff's deputy who is going on trial for the same crime in federal court pleaded guilty to several lesser charges Thursday.

Roberto Miramontes Roman admitted in U.S. District Court to illegally possessing an AK-47 and a handgun, being in the country illegally and re-entering the country after being deported. The first two crimes carries a 10-year prison sentence, while the third has a 20-year term.

In August 2012, a state jury found Roman not guilty of aggravated murder but convicted him of tampering with evidence and possession of a dangerous weapon in connection with the January 2010 shooting that killed Millard County sheriff's deputy Josie Greathouse Fox. He's serving a 10-year prison sentence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office then sought charges against Roman in federal court. A federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against him in 2013, including a charge of intentionally killing a local law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of official duties.

Roman is scheduled to go trial on the remaining charges Jan. 23.