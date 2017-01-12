Eric Mika scored a career-high 31 points and Nick Emery added 22 as the BYU Cougars bested the San Francisco Dons 85-75 Thursday night at the Marriott Center in Provo.

Emery scored 18 of his points in the first half, while Mika dominated the second. The Cougars shot 56 percent from the field compared to 43 percent for the Dons. With the game tied at 7 early, BYU went on an 11-0 run and didnt relinquish the lead from there.

Remu Raitenen led the road team with 16 points.

The Cougars moved their record to 13-5, while San Francisco dropped to 11-7.

BYU will next play San Diego on the road Saturday night.