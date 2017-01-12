As the old adage goes, its not how you start, but you how you finish that counts. That was the case in Utahs 86-64 win over USC Thursday night at the Jon. M Huntsman Center.

The game started in the Trojans favor with USC jumping out to an early 10-0 lead and kept Utah off the scoreboard for the first nearly five minutes of action. The Utes however would respond in a major way, shooting 64 percent in the half to take a 44-21 halftime lead. Utah was merciless in their response and continued to break the game open.

Kyle Kuzma finished with a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Four other Utes reached double figures in scoring including Devon Daniels who had a tied a game-high with 17 points while shooting a perfect 3-3 from three-point distance. David Collette and Lorenzo Bonam both contributed 15 points and Sedrick Barefield added 14 points of his own.

The Utes will next face UCLA on Saturday Jan. 14 at the Huntsman Center.