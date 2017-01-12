SALT LAKE CITY — A couple who police say told them they were going to continue using methamphetamine until it was time to check out of their motel room were charged Thursday with firing multiple shots at police from that room.

John Rockne Mendenhall, 47, of Draper, and Shelby Irina McDougal, 21, of Taylorsville, are charged with 16 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Just after midnight on Jan. 9, an officer responded to a 911 hangup call made from a room at the Rodeway Inn, 616 S. 200 West. But when the officer arrived at the room, Mendenhall and McDougal refused to come out or open the door, according to police, and told the officer to leave.

When the officer attempted to force the hotel door open, "the defendants fired at least two gunshots," according to the charges filed in 3rd District Court.

A SWAT team was called and attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution. When that failed, officers attempted to end the standoff by going into the room. As they were preparing to do so, "numerous gunshots were fired from inside," the charges state.

The officers entered and took Mendenhall and McDougal into custody. They also found a .45-caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine, a 9 mm handgun with one round in the chamber and five more in the magazine, and 16 spent shell casings, according to the charges.

No one was injured in the incident.

One of the guns was allegedly found under Mendenhall's feet when the SWAT team entered. "The suspects had told officers that they were going to continue to use meth until checkout time," a Salt Lake County Jail report states.

Mendenhall has an extensive criminal history, according to court records. He was charged in December with theft and in August with theft pursuant to a rental agreement.

Mendenhall pleaded guilty to felony drug possession in 2014, attempted theft by deception in 2013, attempted forgery and theft by deception in 2006, and communications fraud in 2006.

McDougal was convicted of obstruction of justice and had an escape from custody charge dismissed last year. She was convicted of attempted forgery in one case in 2014 and attempted drug possession in another.

She was also convicted of sexual battery in 2014, according to court records.