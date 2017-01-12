Forty Utah Valley University student-athletes earned a spot on the Western Athletic Conference's Fall 2016 All-Academic Team on Thursday.

UVU's women's soccer team led the way with 15 selections. The 2016 WAC Champion men's soccer program followed with 11, while volleyball came in next with seven honorees, fellow WAC Champion women's cross-country team followed with four and men's cross-country rounded out the group with three.

The 40 Wolverine student-athletes to make the cut marked the second most in the WAC. Grand Canyon led the league with 51.

As a department, Utah Valley boasted a 3.35 fall semester grade-point average and 26 student-athletes achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. A total of 144 Wolverine student-athletes earned a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester, while a total of 238 achieved better than a 3.0.

Utah Valley's women's golf team led the department in the fall with a 3.61 semester GPA, while men's basketball, women's basketball and women's soccer were all tied for second with identical 3.49 marks.

To be eligible for the WAC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's contests. True freshmen and first-year transfers who have not completed at least two full semesters at UVU can become eligible after the current spring semester.

Utah Valley's Fall 2016 honorees

Men's cross-country

Joseph Christensen, Jr.

Tyson Lambert, Jr.

Jason Lynch, Sr.

Women's cross-country

Shevaun Ames, Jr.

Savannah Berry, Jr.

McKayla Morgan, Jr.

Makayla Stepp, So.

Men's soccer

Chandler Baddley, Jr.

Joe Barakat, Jr.

Aaron Caprio, Jr.

Nic Harguindeguy, Jr.

Paul Hoffmeister, Jr.

Mitch Jensen, Jr.

Blake Leonetti, So.

Aaron Meyer, So.

Skyler Milne, Sr.

Alex Neff, Sr.

Karson Payton, Jr.

Women's soccer

Sara Callister, Jr.

Ashlyn Farnes, So.

Lexi Felis, Sr.

Sydney Fitzpatrick, Jr.

Sheridan Fox, Sr.

Tara Furlong, So.

Rylee Gritton, Jr.

Abby Jameson, Sr.

Breanna McCarter, So.

Melanie Ostler, Sr.

Alexis Peterson, Jr.

Tori Smith, Jr.

Leesa Stowe, So.

Kalli Suesue, Sr.

Libby Weber, Jr.

Volleyball

Madison Dennison, Jr.

Izzie Hinton, Fr.

Kelcee Munk, Sr.

Sierra Starley, Jr.

Lindsey Tagge, So.

Lexi Thompson, Jr.

Kiahna Vernon, Sr.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.