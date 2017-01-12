OREM — A man shot and killed after allegedly breaking into another man's apartment and attacking him was speaking "gibberish" and appeared to be under the influence of something, according to recently unsealed search warrants.

Jackson Jacques Woodward, 22, of Provo was shot on Dec. 22 after police say he forced his way into an apartment, 1080 N. State. Police at the time said they were looking at the incident as a possible case of self-defense. No arrests were made.

Woodward twice tried to go into the apartment of Joe Pethel. The mother and brother of Pethel lived in an apartment next door and she called police when she heard yelling, the warrants filed in 4th District Court state.

When the brother entered Pethel's apartment, Pethel had a gun pointed at Woodward, the warrant states. Woodward was speaking "gibberish," the brothers later told police.

Initially, Woodward obeyed their commands to get on the ground.

"The male then tried getting into a mid-sized cardboard box that was underneath a desk," the warrant states. "The black male then began to scream. (The brother) stated that the male got up and ran towards Joe, and grabbed ahold of him.

"(The brother) stated the male and Joe briefly wrestled and Joe fired his handgun, striking the male in the chest. The male was pronounced dead shortly after."

The Utah County Attorney's Office is expected to review the case to determine whether any charges should be filed. As of Thursday, no charges had been filed.