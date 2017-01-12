Utah State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams open the 2017 indoor campaign at the Boise State-hosted Ed Jacoby Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, in Nampa, Idaho.

Competition begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, with the men’s and women’s multi-events. Day one concludes with the men’s and women’s distance medley relays at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s events kick off at 9 a.m., with the men’s heptathlon, while the meet will close at 3:55 p.m., with the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays.

In another edition of Aggie track and field, Utah State veteran head coach Gregg Gensel is excited to see the development his team has made since the break.

“The excitement is there to see what they can do in a familiar place," Gensel said. "We had the Blue-White Meet before Christmas to see where everybody was at, and now we’re going to see again what our student-athletes have done since that time. I’m pretty excited for the young people and for some of the veterans to show what they can do.”

Utah State’s men return six of eight all-conference performers from last season’s Mountain West Indoor Championships. Senior AJ Boully and junior Brady Martin highlight USU’s returning sprinters as both competed on last year’s 4x400m relay conference championship team. Boully also placed second in the 400m (46.95) and third in the 60m hurdles (7.96), while Martin set a meet- and school-record time of 46.26 in winning the men's 400m title.

Additionally, junior Clay Lambourne looks to three-peat as the Mountain West champion in the 800m, while junior Dillon Maggard chases a second All-American selection in the mile, where he posted a time of 4:10.13 at nationals last year.

On the women’s side, the Aggies bring back junior Olivia Moriconi, who earned all-conference honors for placing third in the shot put (14.82m).

Utah State’s men placed second at the 2016 Mountain West Indoor and Outdoor Championships, while the Aggie women finished ninth and sixth, respectively.

The Mountain West Indoor Championships will be held in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Feb. 23-25, just 13 days before the NCAA Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas, on March 10-11.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.