WELLINGTON, Carbon County — An elderly man died Wednesday when his car was broadsided by a truck in central Utah, police said.

Jose R. Jaramillo, 89, of Wellington, was entering U.S. 6 at 900 East around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday when his 2004 Buick Century was struck by an eastbound 2015 Toyota Tundra, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Jaramillo died on impact. No significant injuries to the driver of the Tundra were reported.

That driver "was unable to stop" when the Century pulled onto the highway, the UHP said in a statement.

"The weather at the time was heavy snowfall with snow on the roadway," the UHP said.

The agency doesn't suspect excessive speed, alcohol or drugs as factors in the crash.

Jaramillo, who had no passengers with him, was wearing a seat belt, according to police.