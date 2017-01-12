With over 13 million followers on Twitter, you are bound to break a record sooner or later.

President Barack Obama found that out first hand Tuesday, when he tweeted from the official @POTUS account after his farewell address.

"Thank you for everything," he wrote in his tweet. "My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours."

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 11, 2017

The tweet currently has over 784,000 retweets and 1.6 million likes, making it his most popular tweet of all time, the Associated Press wrote.

But this wasn't his only top tweet. President Obama also had a very popular post from his personal account from election night 2012 when he was re-elected.

But if he wants to hold the honor of having the most popular tweet of all time, he has to surpass these tweets below.

Here are seven of the most popular posts on Twitter.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

According to Guinness World Records, the most retweeted tweet of all time is Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar selfie, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Meryl Streep, among others. It has been retweeted over 3.2 million times.

For every retweet this gets, Pedigree will donate one bowl of dog food to dogs in need! 😊 #tweetforbowls pic.twitter.com/z4rmc2HsGT — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) February 15, 2015

This post from political columnist Andrew Malcolm also made the top 10 most popular tweets of all time (as of March 2016), according to Time.com.

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 1, 2016

Another top tweet goes to One Direction's Harry Styles on his birthday, in which he quotes the Taylor Swift song "22."

But Styles isn't the only One Direction member to have a tweet go wild on social media, according to Time.com. Other members of the group also have posts that have made the top 10 most popular tweets category, some of which can be seen below.

applied for xfactor,hope it all wrks out — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 17, 2010

Niall Horan wrote this tweet before One Direction made it big. However, after the group became more successful, the tweet went viral.

All the love as always. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) March 26, 2015

Styles wrote this tweet after news broke that Zayn Malik was leaving One Direction. According to Time, “all the love,” is a catchphrase he often uses to sign off tweets.

Always in my heart @Harry_Styles . Yours sincerely, Louis — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 2, 2011

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson showed his appreciation for his close friendship with Harry Styles online, and fans couldn't help but retweet it, making it the second most retweeted tweet of all time.

More popular tweets can be viewed here.