SALT LAKE CITY — Space exploration, and the science behind it, shape our everyday lives, and Clark Planetarium is inviting the public to see these marvels up close with “To Space and Back.”

Co-written and produced by Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer and planetarium director at Philadelphia’s The Franklin Institute, the show explores how our everyday lives are directly affected by the technologies developed for use in space exploration.

The 35-minute film, which is geared toward all ages, opens Friday in the planetarium's Hansen Dome Theatre, 110 S. 400 West.

Tickets are $9 for adults and senior citizens, $7 for children 12 and under and $7 for shows beginning before 5 p.m. They can be purchased online at clarkplanetarium.org.