PAYSON — A man wanted in an attempted armed robbery was found hiding in one of the most unlikely places: a corral full of cow manure.

Joshua Campbell and Jessica Savory, of Nephi, allegedly tried to rob a Subway in Payson from the drive-thru window Tuesday, said Payson Police Lt. Bill Wright. Employees refused to comply, and the pair drove off in a stolen SUV and went southbound on I-15.

A witness gave police the license plate number and officers located the vehicle as the pair drove to Mona. The individuals pulled over near a farm, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from police, Wright said.

Savory was quickly arrested, but Campbell tried to hide in a place where he may have hoped the smell would keep police away.

“He attempted to hide in a corral where there was a lot of cow manure that had been liquefied due to the weather we have been having,” Wright said.

As Savory was booked into jail, court documents show she told officers they could have been on "America's Dumbest Criminals" because they didn't even get a dollar.

“She definitely didn’t think this was their finest hour and she would qualify for that dubious honor,” Wright said.

Campbell and Savory were booked into the Utah County Jail on several charges, including suspicion of aggravated robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.