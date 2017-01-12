Among the things to do this week are events that honor Martin Luther King Jr., an auto expo, "Tristian & Isolde," Aerial Arts of Utah, Dixie's Got Talent and United We Read SLC.
"Tristan & Isolde" Utah Symphony
Jan. 13-14, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$81 (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org)
Utah International Auto Expo
Jan. 13-16, times vary, South Towne Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $9 for general, $6 for military, seniors and children 7-12 (autoshow utah.com)
Ring Around the Rose: Aerial Arts of Utah
Jan. 14, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $5 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Outreach Day
Jan. 16, 8 a.m.-noon, Wilkinson Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-1281)
MLK Celebration Rally and March
Jan. 16, 2:30-4 p.m., East High School, 840 S. 1300 East, free (diversity.utah.edu/mlk)
United We Read SLC
Jan. 18, 10 a.m., Clubhouse, 850 E. South Temple, free (united weread.slc.org)
Dixie's Got Talent
Jan. 19, 7 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $10-$20 (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)