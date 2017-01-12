Real Salt Lake's 2017 schedule was released Thursday, and it has an extra helping of rivals.

While playing Eastern Conference teams once (six at home, five on the road), RSL will play each Western Conference team home and away — with the notable exceptions of LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids.

Those three are arguably RSL's biggest rivals.

RSL will play 34 games total, with 17 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Real Salt Lake's schedule is announced pic.twitter.com/LtXOmnUC1d — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) January 12, 2017

Here are the nine can't-miss home games for the 2017 season for RSL fans.

March 4 — vs. Toronto FC, 2:30 p.m.

RSL opens against MLS Cup finalist TFC. Former RSL president Bill Manning's team will try to end Real's undefeated record in home openers (six wins, six draws).

March 18 — vs. LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

RSL's recent playoff tormentors will be a good measuring stick to see how the team is shaping up.

April 22 — vs. Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 17 — vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

This is Utah soccer fans' first chance to see the expansion teams.

May 4 — vs. FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Javier Morales returns to Rio Tinto for the first time after 10 years wearing Claret and Cobalt.

June 30 — vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Former RSL player and coach Jason Kries will lead his new team, Orlando, into Rio Tinto for the first time.

July 22 — vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Enjoy this Pioneer Day weekend matchup with one of RSL's most hated rivals.

Aug. 26 — vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.

The second Rocky Mountain Cup game will be the only one in Utah this season.

Oct. 22 — vs. Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Unlike last season, the final game of the regular season will take place on home soil.