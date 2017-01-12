￼￼SALT LAKE CITY — Even Stevens Sandwiches, a restaurant incorporating a buy-one-give-one model, is expected to hit a major milestone this month: 1 million sandwiches donated to one of many partnering nonprofits in 2 ½ years of doing business.

“This 1 millionth sandwich is a significant milestone toward serving and giving 1 million sandwiches each and every day when we grow to 3,000 locations, a goal I hope to attain before I retire,” founder Steve Down said in a statement.

The restaurant, which operates 10 locations across Utah, Arizona and Idaho, donates a sandwich to a local nonprofit partner for every sandwich sold. Since its conception in 2014, Even Stevens is now donating more than 10,000 sandwiches per month within each market, allowing nonprofit partners to save cash on feeding clients and instead direct their resources towards life-changing programs.