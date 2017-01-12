TOOELE — Tesoro, an oil and gas refinery based in Salt Lake City, has donated $15,000 to the Valley Tooele Food Bank to help members of the community in need of food and other essentials.

Gary Larcenaire, CEO and president of Valley Behavioral Health, accepted the donation during a ceremony Thursday night at the food bank, located at 38 Main.

“We are appreciative of our relationship with Tesoro and their employees,” Larcenaire said in a statement. “We are honored they came wanting to better help those in need in Tooele. Each dollar donated works like $7 toward food, clothing and the essentials.”

Tesoro offered the donation when it heard of the work of employee Sean Heap, who organized the nonprofit Beanstock Foundation in 2011 to help reopen and stock the local food bank. Annual Beanstock events have become pivotal in raising much-needed funds for Tooele County and the food bank.

For more information about Valley Behavioral Health’s services, call 1-888-949-4864 or visit valleycares.com.