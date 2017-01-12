SALT LAKE CITY — As the ever-increasing offerings at Utah ski resorts combined with the natural beauty of the state’s mountains continue to lure more and more people into the canyons, there is one unfortunate problem.

The pollution caused by the massive number of vehicles attempting to carry skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers to remote hillsides in local canyons threatens to destroy the very experience that is enticing winter sports aficionados from around the world to Utah.

For the second year, several resorts, Ski Utah, SNOCRU (a snow tracking app), and Protect Our Winters have joined forces to host the POW Day on Friday. According to Ski Utah, Jan. 13 is statistically the “snowiest day” of the year, a determination made on 50 years of snow data.

Therefore, POW, Ski Utah, Alta, Snowbird, Powder Mountain and Sundance have activities aimed at rewarding skiers and snowboarders for participating by carpooling (three or more people) or taking public transportation to the resort.

“Last year’s event was a great starting point for our industry here in Utah,” says CEO/President of Ski Utah Nathan Rafferty. “To have two more mountains (Sundance and Powder Mountain) become Protect Our Winters members during the offseason has now made this local initiative a statewide event and we are excited to see its growth.”

There will be priority parking for carpoolers at each resort, and a special check-in for participants.

There are professional skiers at each resort who will ski with participants at 10:30 a.m. with special prices and a reception at 2:30 p.m.

At Alta, skiers can meet Caroline Gleich at the Collins lift; at Snowbird, skiers can meet Forrest Chearer and Griffin Siebert at the Tram; at Powder Mountain skiers can meet Julian Carr at the Adventure Yurt; and at Sundance, skiers can meet Brody Leven at the base of Ray’s lift.

“We’re truly excited to be part of POW Day again this year - to help address the air quality issues in Utah,” say Chris Steinkamp, executive director of Protect Our Winters. “It's through events like this, that we’ll begin to change habits, showing everyone how easy and fun it can be, helping to make carpooling and taking public transit to the mountains second nature.”