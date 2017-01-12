REXBURG, IDAHO
Fifteen years after transitioning from Ricks College to Brigham Young University-Idaho, the university has reached record high enrollment numbers as it serves students in Rexburg, as well as around the world via online learning.
Official 2016 enrollment totals for both on-campus and online students show the school is at its largest student body in history.
On-campus statistics show the university had 32,747 students in 2016. The three-track system at BYU-Idaho accommodates thousands of students through extending its academic calendar. Students take two consecutive semesters and then one off, making it possible to have students on campus year-round.
In 2016, online students — including students enrolled in the Pathway program — outnumbered on-campus students. With a total of 33,627 online students, the numbers jumped more than 5,000 students in just one year.
The LDS Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The publication's content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.