REXBURG, IDAHO

Fifteen years after transitioning from Ricks College to Brigham Young University-Idaho, the university has reached record high enrollment numbers as it serves students in Rexburg, as well as around the world via online learning.

Official 2016 enrollment totals for both on-campus and online students show the school is at its largest student body in history.

On-campus statistics show the university had 32,747 students in 2016. The three-track system at BYU-Idaho accommodates thousands of students through extending its academic calendar. Students take two consecutive semesters and then one off, making it possible to have students on campus year-round.

In 2016, online students — including students enrolled in the Pathway program — outnumbered on-campus students. With a total of 33,627 online students, the numbers jumped more than 5,000 students in just one year.