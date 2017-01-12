SALT LAKE CITY — The president of the Utah Senate says he can "list out a dozen ways" to raise more revenue for public education "without raising the income tax rate."

Sen. Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, speaking on a panel Thursday during the United Way's annual legislative preview breakfast, said hiking the state income tax rate, as a proposed citizen initiative suggests, "is the worst thing we can do."

"I think it will be a negative for the economy that generates the money we have to spend on our schools," Niederhauser said.

Our Schools Now, a group backing a boost in the income tax rate to raise $750 million for education, is considering putting the issue to Utah voters through the state's initiative process.

"I can't wait to hear those dozen ways," said Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, whose comment was met by warm applause by people attending the breakfast.

Gasoline tax might be one option, but before lawmakers do anything and before the public will support any sort of tax hike, there must be a concrete plan how the revenue will be spent, including measurable outcomes, Niederhauser said.

"What are we going to invest in? What will the outcomes be?" he said.

Nolan Karras, co-chairman of Our Schools Now and a former speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, said the group has a plan and performance metrics that tie increased funding to student success.

Karras said Granite School District's efforts prove that early childhood education makes "a huge difference" in education outcomes. Many students statewide do not have access to high-quality preschool education programs. That could be one option, he said.

But education leaders tell Karras they have more basic needs — improving pay, professional development and other supports to stem high rates of teacher turnover.

"There's a clear choice: Improve teacher compensation," Moss said. "We're in a crisis, folks. It's not just coming. It is here."

At the same time, classrooms have become increasingly complex and challenging, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson.

"It's teachers walking into a classroom with a variety of students who are unprepared to learn, who are dealing with mental health issues, who face chronic homelessness," Dickson said.

"When I talk to teachers all over the state and visit classrooms, these are the things they talk to me about. It's not that they went into this profession expecting to become wealthy. They come into the profession expecting to make a difference," she said.

Teachers deserve respect and additional support in the classroom, such as increasing the number of instructional aides, Dickson said.

House Speaker Greg Hughes said Utah's funding realities mean state lawmakers and other leaders need to find innovative ways to fund education initiatives.

The "pay for success" model that uses private investment to fund quality preschool programs under HB96, passed in the 2014 legislative session, is one such example.

"We have to find these smart ways to do things," Hughes said.