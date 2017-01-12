ST. GEORGE UTAH LITTLE VALLEY STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Michael Allen Thompson, 51, area director, Seminaries and Institutes; succeeding Jeffrey R. Ricks; wife, Kimberly Jannette Knudsen Thompson. Counselors — Paul Steven Broadhead, 52, southern division administrator, Revere Health; wife, Darla LeAnne Willden Broadhead. Bradley Gene Simister, 41, orthodontist; wife, Sondra Elizabeth Jacobsen Simister.

SYRACUSE UTAH BLUFF STAKE: (Nov. 6, 2016) President — Gary Lynn Westbroek, 56, special organizational effectiveness consultant, Intermountain Healthcare; succeeding Dale S. Cook; wife, Tamara Coombs Westbroek. Counselors — John Thomas Hawker, 51, area sales manager, Medtronic; wife, Sheri Lynn Sorensen Hawker. Justin Hayes Metcalfe, 40, insurance agent, American Family Insurance; wife, Staci Amanda Smith Metcalfe.

SYRACUSE UTAH LAKE VIEW YSA STAKE: (Nov. 13, 2016) President — Elmer Coy Bowman, 46, area director Davis North, Seminaries and Institutes; succeeding Robert W. Ferrell; wife, Stephanie Gale Bowman. Counselors — Trent Michael Hadley, 42, division director of temple support, LDS Church; wife, Amy Ann Green Hadley. Reo Shane Stewart, 49, senior financial officer, Deseret Mutual; wife, Vicki Charlene Merrill Stewart.

