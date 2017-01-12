Bonnie Pace Nielson, 76, who served with her husband, Thomas Peter Nielson, as he presided over the Taiwan Mission from 1974-1977 and the Taipei Taiwan Temple from 2000-2003, died on Sept. 9, 2016, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Marion Dean Anderson, 74, who presided over the Texas Dallas Mission from 1990-1993, died on Jan. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Dawn P. Mangum, 96, who served with her husband, Claude D. Mangum, as he served as a Regional Representative from 1980-1982, and as president of the Florida Ft. Lauderdale Mission from 1984-1987, died in Bountiful, Utah, on Jan. 1, 2017.

James C. Christensen, 74, world-renowned fantasy artist and former BYU art faculty member, died on Jan. 8, 2017, in Orem, Utah.

Rodney H. Brady, 83, who served as president of Deseret Management Corporation from 1996-2009, died on Jan. 9, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Shirley Barton Gibson, 68, whose husband, Larry M. Gibson, served as first counselor in the Young Men general presidency from 2009-2015, died on Jan. 9, 2017, in Salt Lake City.