PROVO — ​BYU students and community members will participate in local service projects to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at the BYU Wilkinson Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Community Outreach Day seeks to fulfill one of the principles taught by Martin Luther King Jr.: “Everyone is great, because everyone can serve.” Every year, more than 1,000 volunteers come to the BYU campus to honor King by providing service in the community.

Volunteers can register in the Garden Court of the BYU Wilkinson Center starting at 8 a.m. The first 100 volunteers will receive free shirts. After signing up, participants can eat donuts, juice and hot chocolate and watch an inspiring video about the event. The cultural celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Volunteers will hear from inspirational speakers and enjoy music from the Debra Bonner Gospel Unity Choir. The participants will then leave in groups for projects on and off campus for at least two hours.

For more information, e-mail the Community Outreach Day program directors at communityoutreachday@byu.edu​ or join the Facebook event “Community Outreach Day & MLK Walk of Life and Commemoration.”

Volunteers can also contact Chris Crippen, Y-Serve director, at ​chris_crippen@byu.edu​ or 801-422-1281.