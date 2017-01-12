ST. GEORGE — Several women have been arrested following what police described as a prostitution sting at five massage therapy businesses in southern Utah.

Several agencies worked together to serve search warrants Tuesday at the St. George and Washington city locations of Dixie Massage, as well as Japan Massage, Golden Coast Massage and Massage Therapy in St. George.

Feng "Suzanne" Fang Li, 46, was arrested for allegedly offering "to perform sexual acts on (an) undercover officer in exchange for money" on Dec. 13 at Dixie Massage in St. George, the city's police department said in a statement.

Li allegedly admitted to making such offers to at least two clients.

Yuxoang Wang, 58, who police say worked at Gold Coast Massage, was arrested for an alleged prior encounter with an undercover officer where "negotiations were made for sexual favors in exchange for money," St. George police said.

"The undercover officer declined the services and left the business," the department said in its statement.

Jumei Qin, 47, allegedly engaged in similar negotiations with an undercover officer at Massage Therapy and was arrested Tuesday.

Li, Wang and Qin were all charged in 5th District Court on Wednesday with unlawful and unprofessional conduct, a class A misdemeanor, and sexual solicitation, a class B misdemeanor. The three women were booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane and later released.

Four other women were charged Wednesday with unlawful and unprofessional conduct, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly running massage parlors without a license at the various raided locations, though no prostitution allegations were filed in their cases.

"Evidence is currently being processed and more charges could be pending," St. George police said.

Another woman was cited but not arrested Tuesday for allegedly running a massage parlor without a license. She had not been charged as of Wednesday.

Police say they also haven't located one woman who worked at Japan Massage and allegedly offered an undercover officer sexual favors in exchange for payment.