Here’s the news of the morning for Jan. 12.

Park City camp provides confidence

A camp in Park City wants to help lift disabled veterans with confidence.

As the Deseret News reported, the Team Semper Fi, Team America’s Fund, Park City Mountain Resort and the National Ability Center have worked tirelessly to help disabled veterans feel more confident with themselves.

Those who attend the camp learn how to ski and snowboard in new, accessible ways with their disabilities.

Justin Crabbe, a 27-year-old veteran who lost both of his legs, his right thumb and several fingers in a bomb incident in Afghanistan, spent a week at the camp with 115 other veterans and their families, learning the tricks of how to ski.

He told the Deseret News that the lessons were “challenging and liberating.”

B.J. Ganem, who lost his leg in a roadside bomb, said the Semper Fi camp learns about each veteran's history before offering to teach a technique, opening up a range of possibilities for recovery, according to the Deseret News.

“There’s no pill, there’s not one therapy,” Ganem told the Deseret News, “which is what we focus on here at Semper Fi. 'What’s going on with you?' Then we put the pieces back together. It’s more time-consuming, it takes up a lot more resources, but it’s more effective.”

You can read more about the camp here.

4 Sundance films shot in Utah

A total of four films that will appear at Sundance were filmed in the state of Utah, according to the Deseret News. This is the most Utah-based films in event history.

The four movies are: "Brigsby Bear," "Wind River," "Snatchers" and "Deidra & Laney Rob a Train."

Virginia Pearce, director of the Utah Film Commission, said there’s usually 0-2 Utah films at Sundance. But this year, four films, all of which have producers and staff who never filmed in Utah before, came to the state, according to the Deseret News.

And it seems those involved with production want to come back.

"That's where our forte is," Pearce said in an interview with the Deseret News. "Similar to people moving into Utah, they're not sure what to expect and, once they get here, they realize how great it is. I'm excited for (these films) to premiere at Sundance and for the industry to be able to hear that story from (the people who worked on) them."

Head over to the Deseret News for more information about each of the film’s filming.

Senate already working to repeal Obamacare

That didn’t take long.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-48 Wednesday in favor of a measure that will call for the elimination of certain aspects of the Affordable Care Act, according to NPR.

Realistically, it will still take a few weeks for the Senate to make any changes to the health care system.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told NPR that repeal won’t happen unless there’s a fitting replacement plan ready, as per President-elect Donald Trump’s request. So we may not see any changes until February or March, NPR reported.

“I don't see any possibility of our being able to come up with a comprehensive reform bill that would replace Obamacare by the end of this month," she said.

Democrats are working to find out what Republicans want to change with the plan.

Read more about the debate on Obamacare at NPR.

San Diego Chargers to strike in LA

Doesn’t this seem familiar?

Chargers owner Dean Spanos told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and several other NFL owners that he intends to move his team to Los Angeles, according to ESPN. The move will begin in the 2017 season.

Spanos hasn’t sent an official relocation letter yet, nor has he informed the public. So this could still fall through, according to ESPN.

“But unless Spanos unexpectedly changes his mind at the last moment — and there certainly have been enough plot twists in this San Diego stadium saga — the Chargers will be moving to Los Angeles,” ESPN reported.

But where will they play? San Diego made a new agreement this week to play football at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, for the next two seasons, a source told USA Today.

The team will then permanently move to an Inglewood stadium that will be built by 2019, to play alongside the Los Angeles Rams, according to USA Today.

Perfectly paved road

Enjoy the small things in life, like this video of a road being paved.

The video is going viral, but no one knows why.

But, according to Digg, “Our answer is simple: because this video is perfect and satisfying and the three minutes of zen everyone in this mad world needs right now.”