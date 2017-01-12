The Dixie State womenâ€™s basketball team dropped a 72-63 decision to Dominican on Wednesday inside the Burns Arena.

The Trailblazers (2-13, 2-7 PacWest) trailed 17-9 after the first quarter but used a 16-5 run in the final 6:35 of the first half to take a 33-31 lead into the break. Jaden Gonzales nailed two 3-pointers during the run, while Ali Franks added five points and Matti Ventling converted back-to-back layups.

Dominican countered with a 10-1 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to take a 41-34 lead. DSU later pulled to within 43-40 on a Gabrielle Cabanero trey, but the Penguins answered with consecutive baskets to push the lead back to 47-40 at the 3:02 mark. The Trailblazers closed the quarter on an 11-3 run, including six-consecutive free throws, to retake the lead at 51-50 after three quarters.

The Penguins took control of the game with a 15-3 run in the first half of the fourth quarter to take a 65-54 at the midway point. The teams went back and forth during the final five minutes before Gonzales connected on a jumper with 24 seconds remaining to push the score to the final count of 72-63.

Dixie State shot 30 percent (18-of-60) from the field, 23 percent (8-of-34) from beyond the arc and 70 percent (19-of-27) from the free-throw line. Franks led four DSU players in double figures with 15 points and 14 rebounds for her first collegiate double-double. Ventling also finished with 15 points, while Gonzales added 12 points and Cabanero finished with a career-high 10 points.

The Trailblazers now head back on the road for two games in Southern California, first at Point Loma in San Diego on Saturday and at Concordia in Irvine on Monday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.